Dutron Polymers Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 23.53 crore, down 37.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.53 crore in March 2019 down 37.36% from Rs. 37.57 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2019 down 45.5% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2019 down 21.49% from Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2018.

Dutron Polymers EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.23 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.42 in March 2018.

Dutron Polymers shares closed at 144.90 on May 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -1.43% returns over the last 6 months and 27.11% over the last 12 months.