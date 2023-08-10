English
    Dutron Polymers Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 36.25 crore, down 18.26% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 01:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dutron Polymers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 36.25 crore in June 2023 down 18.26% from Rs. 44.35 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2023 down 2.95% from Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.36 crore in June 2023 down 8.17% from Rs. 2.57 crore in June 2022.

    Dutron Polymers EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.35 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.43 in June 2022.

    Dutron Polymers shares closed at 140.25 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.29% returns over the last 6 months and 18.81% over the last 12 months.

    Dutron Polymers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations36.2528.0244.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations36.2528.0244.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials30.9825.1639.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.11-0.590.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.661.691.62
    Depreciation0.280.310.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.240.210.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.991.252.17
    Other Income0.09-0.080.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.081.172.29
    Interest0.260.280.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.810.881.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.810.881.94
    Tax0.400.180.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.410.711.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.410.711.46
    Equity Share Capital6.006.006.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.351.172.43
    Diluted EPS2.351.172.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.351.172.43
    Diluted EPS2.351.172.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Dutron Polymers #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 12:33 pm

