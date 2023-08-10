Dutron Polymers Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 36.25 crore, down 18.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.25 crore in June 2023 down 18.26% from Rs. 44.35 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2023 down 2.95% from Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.36 crore in June 2023 down 8.17% from Rs. 2.57 crore in June 2022.

Dutron Polymers EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.35 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.43 in June 2022.

Dutron Polymers shares closed at 140.25 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.29% returns over the last 6 months and 18.81% over the last 12 months.