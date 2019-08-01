Dutron Polymers Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 29.77 crore, down 24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.77 crore in June 2019 down 24% from Rs. 39.18 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2019 down 32.8% from Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.71 crore in June 2019 up 6.21% from Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2018.

Dutron Polymers EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.22 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.82 in June 2018.

Dutron Polymers shares closed at 127.25 on July 31, 2019 (BSE) and has given -5.32% returns over the last 6 months and 8.34% over the last 12 months.