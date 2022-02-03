Dutron Polymers Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 33.70 crore, up 28.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.70 crore in December 2021 up 28.81% from Rs. 26.16 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2021 down 5.07% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2021 down 8.82% from Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2020.

Dutron Polymers EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.91 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.96 in December 2020.

Dutron Polymers shares closed at 180.10 on February 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.86% returns over the last 6 months and 30.46% over the last 12 months.