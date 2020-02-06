Dutron Polymers Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 22.49 crore, down 13.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.49 crore in December 2019 down 13.07% from Rs. 25.88 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2019 up 25.89% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2019 down 36.36% from Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2018.

Dutron Polymers EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.50 in December 2018.

Dutron Polymers shares closed at 105.05 on February 04, 2020 (BSE)