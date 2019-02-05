Dutron Polymers Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 25.88 crore, up 20.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.88 crore in December 2018 up 20.98% from Rs. 21.39 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2018 down 34.59% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2018 up 13.4% from Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2017.

Dutron Polymers EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.76 in December 2017.

Dutron Polymers shares closed at 139.25 on January 30, 2019 (BSE)