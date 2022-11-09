Duroply Industr Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 75.16 crore, up 63.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.16 crore in September 2022 up 63.06% from Rs. 46.09 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.19 crore in September 2022 up 197.96% from Rs. 1.21 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.49 crore in September 2022 up 132.64% from Rs. 1.93 crore in September 2021.

Duroply Industr EPS has increased to Rs. 1.76 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.88 in September 2021.

Duroply Industr shares closed at 155.55 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 30.44% returns over the last 6 months and 25.60% over the last 12 months.