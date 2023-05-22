English
    Duroply Industr Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 84.22 crore, up 54.15% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Duroply Industries Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 84.22 crore in March 2023 up 54.15% from Rs. 54.63 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.26 crore in March 2023 up 162.85% from Rs. 3.59 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.05 crore in March 2023 up 124.91% from Rs. 2.69 crore in March 2022.

    Duroply Industr EPS has increased to Rs. 3.11 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.56 in March 2022.

    Duroply Industr shares closed at 161.15 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.99% returns over the last 6 months and 44.66% over the last 12 months.

    Duroply Industries Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations84.2271.7454.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations84.2271.7454.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials33.0231.1224.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods22.1717.837.06
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.14-2.964.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.027.336.21
    Depreciation0.850.850.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.0815.3111.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.942.250.56
    Other Income1.260.221.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.202.471.91
    Interest1.741.451.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.471.020.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.471.020.08
    Tax1.210.303.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.260.72-3.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.260.72-3.59
    Equity Share Capital7.787.506.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.110.89-5.56
    Diluted EPS3.000.84-5.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.110.89-5.56
    Diluted EPS3.000.84-5.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 22, 2023 09:25 am