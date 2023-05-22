Duroply Industr Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 84.22 crore, up 54.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 84.22 crore in March 2023 up 54.15% from Rs. 54.63 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.26 crore in March 2023 up 162.85% from Rs. 3.59 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.05 crore in March 2023 up 124.91% from Rs. 2.69 crore in March 2022.

Duroply Industr EPS has increased to Rs. 3.11 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.56 in March 2022.

Duroply Industr shares closed at 161.15 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.99% returns over the last 6 months and 44.66% over the last 12 months.