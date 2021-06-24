Duroply Industr Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 55.43 crore, up 31.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.43 crore in March 2021 up 31.71% from Rs. 42.08 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.35 crore in March 2021 up 302.28% from Rs. 4.62 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.79 crore in March 2021 up 423.33% from Rs. 2.10 crore in March 2020.

Duroply Industr EPS has increased to Rs. 14.47 in March 2021 from Rs. 7.15 in March 2020.

Duroply Industr shares closed at 63.55 on June 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given 45.09% returns over the last 6 months and 70.83% over the last 12 months.