Duroply Industr Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 55.43 crore, up 31.71% Y-o-Y

June 24, 2021 / 08:41 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Duroply Industries Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 55.43 crore in March 2021 up 31.71% from Rs. 42.08 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.35 crore in March 2021 up 302.28% from Rs. 4.62 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.79 crore in March 2021 up 423.33% from Rs. 2.10 crore in March 2020.

Duroply Industr EPS has increased to Rs. 14.47 in March 2021 from Rs. 7.15 in March 2020.

Close

Duroply Industr shares closed at 63.55 on June 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given 45.09% returns over the last 6 months and 70.83% over the last 12 months.

Duroply Industries Limited
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations55.4356.2942.08
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations55.4356.2942.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials21.3323.4718.07
Purchase of Traded Goods5.515.703.81
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.472.50-2.20
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost5.996.166.97
Depreciation0.840.840.65
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses15.0415.3817.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.252.24-3.00
Other Income0.690.580.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.952.82-2.75
Interest2.642.801.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.310.02-4.69
Exceptional Items8.10--1.73
P/L Before Tax11.410.02-2.96
Tax2.06-0.131.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.350.15-4.62
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.350.15-4.62
Equity Share Capital6.466.466.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.470.24-7.15
Diluted EPS14.470.24-7.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.470.24-7.15
Diluted EPS14.470.24-7.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 24, 2021 08:33 pm

