Duroply Industr Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 42.08 crore, down 23.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.08 crore in March 2020 down 23.61% from Rs. 55.09 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.62 crore in March 2020 down 2763.23% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.10 crore in March 2020 down 169.54% from Rs. 3.02 crore in March 2019.

Duroply Industr shares closed at 36.70 on July 03, 2020 (BSE) and has given -23.94% returns over the last 6 months and -48.53% over the last 12 months.