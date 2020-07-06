Duroply Industr Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 42.08 crore, down 23.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Duroply Industries Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 42.08 crore in March 2020 down 23.61% from Rs. 55.09 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.62 crore in March 2020 down 2763.23% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.10 crore in March 2020 down 169.54% from Rs. 3.02 crore in March 2019.
Duroply Industr shares closed at 36.70 on July 03, 2020 (BSE) and has given -23.94% returns over the last 6 months and -48.53% over the last 12 months.
|Duroply Industries Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|42.08
|54.64
|55.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|42.08
|54.64
|55.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|18.07
|23.66
|18.77
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.81
|4.47
|6.57
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.20
|3.91
|3.78
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.97
|7.16
|5.82
|Depreciation
|0.65
|0.75
|0.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.79
|12.87
|17.34
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.00
|1.82
|2.27
|Other Income
|0.24
|0.10
|0.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.75
|1.92
|2.48
|Interest
|1.93
|1.87
|2.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.69
|0.05
|0.45
|Exceptional Items
|1.73
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.96
|0.05
|0.45
|Tax
|1.66
|0.07
|0.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.62
|-0.02
|0.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.62
|-0.02
|0.17
|Equity Share Capital
|6.46
|6.46
|6.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.15
|-0.04
|0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-7.15
|-0.04
|0.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.15
|-0.04
|0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-7.15
|-0.04
|0.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 6, 2020 09:25 am