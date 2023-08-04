English
    Duroply Industr Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 75.86 crore, up 6.52% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Duroply Industries Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 75.86 crore in June 2023 up 6.52% from Rs. 71.22 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2023 up 21% from Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.43 crore in June 2023 up 8.05% from Rs. 4.10 crore in June 2022.

    Duroply Industr EPS has increased to Rs. 1.65 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.64 in June 2022.

    Duroply Industr shares closed at 206.70 on August 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 37.75% returns over the last 6 months and 38.31% over the last 12 months.

    Duroply Industries Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations75.8684.2271.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations75.8684.2271.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials30.1533.0228.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods24.2922.1722.85
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.260.14-4.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.517.027.08
    Depreciation0.880.850.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.9217.0813.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.363.943.08
    Other Income0.191.260.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.555.203.26
    Interest1.801.741.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.753.471.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.753.471.56
    Tax0.471.210.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.282.261.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.282.261.06
    Equity Share Capital7.787.786.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.653.111.64
    Diluted EPS1.603.001.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.653.111.64
    Diluted EPS1.603.001.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 4, 2023 11:00 am

