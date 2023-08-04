Duroply Industr Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 75.86 crore, up 6.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.86 crore in June 2023 up 6.52% from Rs. 71.22 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2023 up 21% from Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.43 crore in June 2023 up 8.05% from Rs. 4.10 crore in June 2022.

Duroply Industr EPS has increased to Rs. 1.65 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.64 in June 2022.

Duroply Industr shares closed at 206.70 on August 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 37.75% returns over the last 6 months and 38.31% over the last 12 months.