Duroply Industr Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.74 crore, up 30.49% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 08:42 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Duroply Industries Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 71.74 crore in December 2022 up 30.49% from Rs. 54.98 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2022 down 7.15% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2022 up 21.61% from Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2021.
Duroply Industr EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.89 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.19 in December 2021. Duroply Industr shares closed at 140.00 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.31% returns over the last 6 months and -3.78% over the last 12 months.
Duroply Industries Limited
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations71.7475.1654.98
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations71.7475.1654.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials31.1232.8026.39
Purchase of Traded Goods17.8313.0710.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.962.28-6.12
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost7.337.216.73
Depreciation0.850.840.69
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses15.3115.8215.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.253.151.75
Other Income0.220.490.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.473.652.04
Interest1.451.772.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.021.880.01
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.021.880.01
Tax0.300.69-0.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.721.190.77
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.721.190.77
Equity Share Capital7.507.506.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.891.761.19
Diluted EPS0.841.731.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.891.761.19
Diluted EPS0.841.731.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
first published: Feb 9, 2023 08:22 pm