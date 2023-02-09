Duroply Industr Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.74 crore, up 30.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Duroply Industries Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 71.74 crore in December 2022 up 30.49% from Rs. 54.98 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2022 down 7.15% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2022 up 21.61% from Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2021.
Duroply Industr EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.89 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.19 in December 2021.
|Duroply Industr shares closed at 140.00 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.31% returns over the last 6 months and -3.78% over the last 12 months.
|Duroply Industries Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|71.74
|75.16
|54.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|71.74
|75.16
|54.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|31.12
|32.80
|26.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|17.83
|13.07
|10.15
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.96
|2.28
|-6.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.33
|7.21
|6.73
|Depreciation
|0.85
|0.84
|0.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.31
|15.82
|15.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.25
|3.15
|1.75
|Other Income
|0.22
|0.49
|0.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.47
|3.65
|2.04
|Interest
|1.45
|1.77
|2.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.02
|1.88
|0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.02
|1.88
|0.01
|Tax
|0.30
|0.69
|-0.76
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.72
|1.19
|0.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.72
|1.19
|0.77
|Equity Share Capital
|7.50
|7.50
|6.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.89
|1.76
|1.19
|Diluted EPS
|0.84
|1.73
|1.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.89
|1.76
|1.19
|Diluted EPS
|0.84
|1.73
|1.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited