Duroply Industr Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 54.98 crore, down 2.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.98 crore in December 2021 down 2.33% from Rs. 56.29 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021 up 403.52% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2021 down 25.41% from Rs. 3.66 crore in December 2020.

Duroply Industr EPS has increased to Rs. 1.19 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.24 in December 2020.

Duroply Industr shares closed at 151.00 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 66.94% returns over the last 6 months and 116.02% over the last 12 months.