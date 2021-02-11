Duroply Industr Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 56.29 crore, up 3.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.29 crore in December 2020 up 3.01% from Rs. 54.64 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020 up 772.37% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.66 crore in December 2020 up 37.08% from Rs. 2.67 crore in December 2019.

Duroply Industr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2019.

Duroply Industr shares closed at 74.00 on February 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 147.49% returns over the last 6 months and 54.17% over the last 12 months.