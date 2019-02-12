Duroply Industr Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 54.52 crore, up 0.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.52 crore in December 2018 up 0.07% from Rs. 54.48 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018 up 101.6% from Rs. 2.06 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2018 up 687.5% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2017.

Duroply Industr EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.56 in December 2017.

Duroply Industr shares closed at 85.00 on February 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given -6.28% returns over the last 6 months and -45.67% over the last 12 months.