Duro Pack Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.48 crore, up 33.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.48 crore in September 2022 up 33.15% from Rs. 6.37 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.79 crore in September 2022 up 53.56% from Rs. 0.51 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.17 crore in September 2022 up 44.44% from Rs. 0.81 crore in September 2021.

Duro Pack EPS has increased to Rs. 1.49 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.97 in September 2021.

Duro Pack shares closed at 94.75 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 169.94% returns over the last 6 months and 258.22% over the last 12 months.