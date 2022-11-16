English
    Duro Pack Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.48 crore, up 33.15% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 12:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Duro Pack are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.48 crore in September 2022 up 33.15% from Rs. 6.37 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.79 crore in September 2022 up 53.56% from Rs. 0.51 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.17 crore in September 2022 up 44.44% from Rs. 0.81 crore in September 2021.

    Duro Pack EPS has increased to Rs. 1.49 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.97 in September 2021.

    Duro Pack shares closed at 94.75 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 169.94% returns over the last 6 months and 258.22% over the last 12 months.

    Duro Pack
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.486.286.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.486.286.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.854.404.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.04-0.21-0.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.810.750.68
    Depreciation0.180.170.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.860.740.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.820.440.66
    Other Income0.170.010.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.990.440.70
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.990.440.70
    Exceptional Items0.01--0.01
    P/L Before Tax1.000.440.71
    Tax0.210.080.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.790.360.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.790.360.51
    Equity Share Capital5.275.275.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.490.690.97
    Diluted EPS1.490.690.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.490.690.97
    Diluted EPS1.490.690.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Duro Pack #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics #Results
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 11:44 am