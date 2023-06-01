Duro Pack Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.70 crore, down 7.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.70 crore in March 2023 down 7.22% from Rs. 8.30 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2023 up 13.16% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2023 down 16.67% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022.

Duro Pack EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.42 in March 2022.

Duro Pack shares closed at 104.95 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.78% returns over the last 6 months and 156.29% over the last 12 months.