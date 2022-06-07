Duro Pack Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.30 crore, up 33.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.30 crore in March 2022 up 33.84% from Rs. 6.20 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022 up 422.93% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022 up 105.26% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2021.

Duro Pack EPS has increased to Rs. 0.42 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2021.

Duro Pack shares closed at 38.75 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 44.32% returns over the last 6 months and 74.16% over the last 12 months.