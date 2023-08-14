Duro Pack Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.24 crore, up 15.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.24 crore in June 2023 up 15.29% from Rs. 6.28 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2023 up 47.16% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2023 up 44.26% from Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2022.

Duro Pack EPS has increased to Rs. 1.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.69 in June 2022.

Duro Pack shares closed at 101.80 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 41.39% returns over the last 6 months and 41.59% over the last 12 months.