Duro Pack Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.28 crore, up 129.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.28 crore in June 2022 up 129.55% from Rs. 2.74 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022 up 1296.92% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2022 up 306.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021.

Duro Pack EPS has increased to Rs. 0.69 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2021.

Duro Pack shares closed at 79.15 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 108.29% returns over the last 6 months and 260.59% over the last 12 months.