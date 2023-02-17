 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Duro Pack Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.59 crore, up 28.23% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:09 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Duro Pack are:Net Sales at Rs 8.59 crore in December 2022 up 28.23% from Rs. 6.70 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2022 up 35.35% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2022 up 48.21% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2021.
Duro Pack EPS has increased to Rs. 1.41 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.12 in December 2021. Duro Pack shares closed at 66.80 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.29% returns over the last 6 months and 82.76% over the last 12 months.
Duro Pack
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations8.598.486.70
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations8.598.486.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials5.985.854.70
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.01-0.04-0.07
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.870.810.76
Depreciation0.180.180.17
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.910.860.76
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.650.820.38
Other Income0.000.170.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.650.990.39
Interest0.000.000.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.650.990.39
Exceptional Items0.260.010.31
P/L Before Tax0.911.000.70
Tax0.160.210.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.740.790.55
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.740.790.55
Equity Share Capital5.275.275.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.411.491.12
Diluted EPS1.411.491.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.411.491.12
Diluted EPS1.411.491.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:00 pm