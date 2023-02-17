Duro Pack Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.59 crore, up 28.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Duro Pack are:Net Sales at Rs 8.59 crore in December 2022 up 28.23% from Rs. 6.70 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2022 up 35.35% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2022 up 48.21% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2021.
Duro Pack EPS has increased to Rs. 1.41 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.12 in December 2021.
|Duro Pack shares closed at 66.80 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.29% returns over the last 6 months and 82.76% over the last 12 months.
|Duro Pack
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.59
|8.48
|6.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.59
|8.48
|6.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.98
|5.85
|4.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.01
|-0.04
|-0.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.87
|0.81
|0.76
|Depreciation
|0.18
|0.18
|0.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.91
|0.86
|0.76
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.65
|0.82
|0.38
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.17
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.65
|0.99
|0.39
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.65
|0.99
|0.39
|Exceptional Items
|0.26
|0.01
|0.31
|P/L Before Tax
|0.91
|1.00
|0.70
|Tax
|0.16
|0.21
|0.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.74
|0.79
|0.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.74
|0.79
|0.55
|Equity Share Capital
|5.27
|5.27
|5.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.41
|1.49
|1.12
|Diluted EPS
|1.41
|1.49
|1.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.41
|1.49
|1.12
|Diluted EPS
|1.41
|1.49
|1.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
