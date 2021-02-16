Duro Pack Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.46 crore, up 24.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.46 crore in December 2020 up 24.33% from Rs. 5.20 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2020 up 9.66% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2020 up 5.71% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2019.

Duro Pack EPS has increased to Rs. 1.20 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.04 in December 2019.

Duro Pack shares closed at 15.33 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 2.20% returns over the last 6 months and 37.00% over the last 12 months.