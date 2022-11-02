Duncan Eng Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.58 crore, up 35.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.58 crore in September 2022 up 35.47% from Rs. 13.72 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.33 crore in September 2022 up 134% from Rs. 1.42 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.94 crore in September 2022 up 117.62% from Rs. 2.27 crore in September 2021.

Duncan Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 9.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.85 in September 2021.

Duncan Eng shares closed at 288.95 on November 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 29.95% returns over the last 6 months and 64.60% over the last 12 months.