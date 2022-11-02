English
    Duncan Eng Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.58 crore, up 35.47% Y-o-Y

    November 02, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Duncan Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.58 crore in September 2022 up 35.47% from Rs. 13.72 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.33 crore in September 2022 up 134% from Rs. 1.42 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.94 crore in September 2022 up 117.62% from Rs. 2.27 crore in September 2021.

    Duncan Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 9.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.85 in September 2021.

    Duncan Eng shares closed at 288.95 on November 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 29.95% returns over the last 6 months and 64.60% over the last 12 months.

    Duncan Engineering
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.5816.4113.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.5816.4113.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.089.257.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.630.050.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.942.922.93
    Depreciation0.360.320.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.641.421.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.192.451.81
    Other Income0.390.290.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.582.741.98
    Interest0.030.030.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.552.721.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.552.721.93
    Tax1.220.700.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.332.021.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.332.021.42
    Equity Share Capital3.703.703.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.005.463.85
    Diluted EPS9.005.463.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.005.463.85
    Diluted EPS9.005.463.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Nov 2, 2022