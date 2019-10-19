Duncan Eng Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11.78 crore, up 13.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.78 crore in September 2019 up 13.02% from Rs. 10.42 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.21 crore in September 2019 up 230.03% from Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.39 crore in September 2019 up 81.06% from Rs. 1.32 crore in September 2018.

Duncan Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 5.97 in September 2019 from Rs. 1.81 in September 2018.

Duncan Eng shares closed at 108.00 on October 17, 2019 (BSE) and has given 46.84% returns over the last 6 months and 38.02% over the last 12 months.