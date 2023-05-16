English
    Duncan Eng Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.47 crore, up 8.97% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023 / 11:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Duncan Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.47 crore in March 2023 up 8.97% from Rs. 16.95 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.18 crore in March 2023 down 14.97% from Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.31 crore in March 2023 down 12.2% from Rs. 3.77 crore in March 2022.

    Duncan Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.89 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.93 in March 2022.

    Duncan Eng shares closed at 513.15 on May 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 36.77% returns over the last 6 months and 160.68% over the last 12 months.

    Duncan Engineering
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.4716.6316.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.4716.6316.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.439.079.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.800.100.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.123.082.57
    Depreciation0.400.390.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.161.561.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.552.433.25
    Other Income0.370.440.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.912.883.46
    Interest0.080.050.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.842.833.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.842.833.47
    Tax0.660.450.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.182.382.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.182.382.56
    Equity Share Capital3.703.703.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.896.446.93
    Diluted EPS5.896.446.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.896.446.93
    Diluted EPS5.896.446.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 16, 2023 11:04 pm