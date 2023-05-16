Duncan Eng Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.47 crore, up 8.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.47 crore in March 2023 up 8.97% from Rs. 16.95 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.18 crore in March 2023 down 14.97% from Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.31 crore in March 2023 down 12.2% from Rs. 3.77 crore in March 2022.

Duncan Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.89 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.93 in March 2022.

Duncan Eng shares closed at 513.15 on May 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 36.77% returns over the last 6 months and 160.68% over the last 12 months.