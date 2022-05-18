Duncan Eng Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.95 crore, up 26.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.95 crore in March 2022 up 26.8% from Rs. 13.37 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2022 down 57.27% from Rs. 5.99 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.77 crore in March 2022 up 81.25% from Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2021.

Duncan Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.93 in March 2022 from Rs. 16.22 in March 2021.

Duncan Eng shares closed at 199.55 on May 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.47% returns over the last 6 months and 22.31% over the last 12 months.