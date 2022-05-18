 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Duncan Eng Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.95 crore, up 26.8% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 03:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Duncan Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 16.95 crore in March 2022 up 26.8% from Rs. 13.37 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2022 down 57.27% from Rs. 5.99 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.77 crore in March 2022 up 81.25% from Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2021.

Duncan Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.93 in March 2022 from Rs. 16.22 in March 2021.

Duncan Eng shares closed at 199.55 on May 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.47% returns over the last 6 months and 22.31% over the last 12 months.

Duncan Engineering
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 16.95 14.06 13.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 16.95 14.06 13.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 9.38 8.46 7.49
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.12 -0.50 0.44
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.57 2.54 2.75
Depreciation 0.31 0.30 0.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.32 1.20 0.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.25 2.05 1.58
Other Income 0.21 0.15 0.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.46 2.20 1.79
Interest 0.00 0.04 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.47 2.16 1.76
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.47 2.16 1.76
Tax 0.90 0.67 -4.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.56 1.49 5.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.56 1.49 5.99
Equity Share Capital 3.70 3.70 3.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.93 4.03 16.22
Diluted EPS 6.93 4.03 16.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.93 4.03 16.22
Diluted EPS 6.93 4.03 16.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Duncan Eng #Duncan Engineering #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: May 18, 2022 03:44 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.