Duncan Eng Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.37 crore, up 27.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.37 crore in March 2021 up 27.76% from Rs. 10.46 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.99 crore in March 2021 up 844.76% from Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2021 up 48.57% from Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2020.

Duncan Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 16.22 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.18 in March 2020.

Duncan Eng shares closed at 150.15 on May 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 58.05% returns over the last 6 months and 43.07% over the last 12 months.