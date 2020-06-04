Duncan Eng Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.46 crore, down 12.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.46 crore in March 2020 down 12.61% from Rs. 11.97 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2020 down 151.57% from Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2020 down 31.03% from Rs. 2.03 crore in March 2019.

Duncan Eng shares closed at 114.55 on June 03, 2020 (BSE) and has given -7.47% returns over the last 6 months and 20.39% over the last 12 months.