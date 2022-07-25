Duncan Eng Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.41 crore, up 48.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.41 crore in June 2022 up 48.68% from Rs. 11.04 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.02 crore in June 2022 up 161.63% from Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.06 crore in June 2022 up 130.08% from Rs. 1.33 crore in June 2021.

Duncan Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 5.46 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.09 in June 2021.

Duncan Eng shares closed at 250.85 on July 22, 2022 (BSE)