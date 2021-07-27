Duncan Eng Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.04 crore, up 142.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.04 crore in June 2021 up 142.5% from Rs. 4.55 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2021 up 198.91% from Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.33 crore in June 2021 up 382.98% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2020.

Duncan Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 2.09 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.11 in June 2020.

Duncan Eng shares closed at 193.90 on July 26, 2021 (BSE)