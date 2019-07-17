Duncan Eng Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11.06 crore, up 2.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.06 crore in June 2019 up 2.53% from Rs. 10.79 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2019 up 32.13% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.86 crore in June 2019 up 26.53% from Rs. 1.47 crore in June 2018.

Duncan Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 2.86 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.17 in June 2018.

Duncan Eng shares closed at 100.00 on July 16, 2019 (BSE) and has given 23.46% returns over the last 6 months and 33.24% over the last 12 months.