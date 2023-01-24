Duncan Eng Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.63 crore, up 18.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.63 crore in December 2022 up 18.26% from Rs. 14.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2022 up 59.7% from Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.27 crore in December 2022 up 30.8% from Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2021.