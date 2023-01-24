English
    Duncan Eng Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.63 crore, up 18.26% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 11:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Duncan Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.63 crore in December 2022 up 18.26% from Rs. 14.06 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2022 up 59.7% from Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.27 crore in December 2022 up 30.8% from Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2021.

    Duncan Engineering
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.6318.5814.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.6318.5814.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.0710.088.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.10-0.63-0.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.082.942.54
    Depreciation0.390.360.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.561.641.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.434.192.05
    Other Income0.440.390.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.884.582.20
    Interest0.050.030.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.834.552.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.834.552.16
    Tax0.451.220.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.383.331.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.383.331.49
    Equity Share Capital3.703.703.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.449.004.03
    Diluted EPS6.449.004.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.449.004.03
    Diluted EPS6.449.004.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited