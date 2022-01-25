Duncan Eng Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.06 crore, up 17.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.06 crore in December 2021 up 17.59% from Rs. 11.96 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.49 crore in December 2021 up 32.29% from Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2021 up 72.41% from Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2020.

Duncan Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 4.03 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.05 in December 2020.

Duncan Eng shares closed at 307.30 on January 24, 2022 (BSE)