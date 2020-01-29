Duncan Eng Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10.08 crore, down 10.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.08 crore in December 2019 down 10.62% from Rs. 11.27 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2019 up 1032.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2019 up 79.41% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2018.

Duncan Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 2.17 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.19 in December 2018.

Duncan Eng shares closed at 128.65 on January 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given 21.94% returns over the last 6 months and 48.99% over the last 12 months.