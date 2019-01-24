Duncan Eng Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 11.27 crore, up 16.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.27 crore in December 2018 up 16.29% from Rs. 9.69 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2018 up 155.65% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2018 down 0% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2017.

Duncan Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.34 in December 2017.

Duncan Eng shares closed at 81.90 on January 22, 2019 (BSE) and has given 19.74% returns over the last 6 months and -21.96% over the last 12 months.