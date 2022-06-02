 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Duke Offshore Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore, up 85.35% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Duke Offshore are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore in March 2022 up 85.35% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2022 up 13.07% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022 up 36.59% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2021.

Duke Offshore shares closed at 9.10 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.27% returns over the last 6 months and -22.88% over the last 12 months.

Duke Offshore
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.70 0.22 0.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.70 0.22 0.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.27 0.21 0.29
Depreciation 0.39 0.62 0.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.68 0.60 0.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.65 -1.21 -0.83
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.65 -1.20 -0.75
Interest 0.02 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.67 -1.21 -0.77
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.67 -1.21 -0.77
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.67 -1.21 -0.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.67 -1.21 -0.77
Equity Share Capital 9.86 9.86 9.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.68 -1.23 -0.08
Diluted EPS -0.68 -1.23 -0.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.68 -1.23 -0.08
Diluted EPS -0.68 -1.23 -0.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Duke Offshore #Earnings First-Cut #Oil Drilling And Exploration #Results
first published: Jun 2, 2022 09:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.