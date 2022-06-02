Duke Offshore Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore, up 85.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore in March 2022 up 85.35% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2022 up 13.07% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022 up 36.59% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2021.

Duke Offshore shares closed at 9.10 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.27% returns over the last 6 months and -22.88% over the last 12 months.