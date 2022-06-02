Duke Offshore Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore, up 85.35% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Duke Offshore are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore in March 2022 up 85.35% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2022 up 13.07% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022 up 36.59% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2021.
Duke Offshore shares closed at 9.10 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.27% returns over the last 6 months and -22.88% over the last 12 months.
|Duke Offshore
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.70
|0.22
|0.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.70
|0.22
|0.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.27
|0.21
|0.29
|Depreciation
|0.39
|0.62
|0.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.68
|0.60
|0.57
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.65
|-1.21
|-0.83
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.65
|-1.20
|-0.75
|Interest
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.67
|-1.21
|-0.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.67
|-1.21
|-0.77
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.67
|-1.21
|-0.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.67
|-1.21
|-0.77
|Equity Share Capital
|9.86
|9.86
|9.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.68
|-1.23
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.68
|-1.23
|-0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.68
|-1.23
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.68
|-1.23
|-0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited