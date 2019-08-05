Duke Offshore Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.58 crore, down 33.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.58 crore in June 2019 down 33.74% from Rs. 2.38 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2019 down 41.9% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2019 down 10.75% from Rs. 0.93 crore in June 2018.

Duke Offshore EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.36 in June 2018.

Duke Offshore shares closed at 10.90 on August 02, 2019 (BSE) and has given -46.17% returns over the last 6 months and -41.40% over the last 12 months.