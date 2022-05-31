English
    Ducon Infratech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.27 crore, down 38.8% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2022 / 01:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ducon Infratechnologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 61.27 crore in March 2022 down 38.8% from Rs. 100.12 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2022 up 365.98% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.94 crore in March 2022 up 154.64% from Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2021.

    Ducon Infratech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2021.

    Ducon Infratech shares closed at 20.70 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 153.06% returns over the last 6 months and 222.93% over the last 12 months.

    Ducon Infratechnologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations61.2730.16100.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations61.2730.16100.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials54.5824.9296.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.061.010.77
    Depreciation0.000.03-0.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.900.460.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.733.751.67
    Other Income0.210.010.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.943.772.06
    Interest2.942.262.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.991.50-0.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.991.50-0.74
    Tax0.41-0.01-0.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.581.51-0.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.581.51-0.59
    Equity Share Capital20.5720.5717.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.090.07-0.03
    Diluted EPS0.070.07-0.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.090.07-0.03
    Diluted EPS0.070.07-0.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2022 12:53 pm
