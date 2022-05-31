Ducon Infratech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.27 crore, down 38.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.27 crore in March 2022 down 38.8% from Rs. 100.12 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2022 up 365.98% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.94 crore in March 2022 up 154.64% from Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2021.

Ducon Infratech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2021.

Ducon Infratech shares closed at 20.70 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 153.06% returns over the last 6 months and 222.93% over the last 12 months.