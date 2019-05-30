Ducon Infratech Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 98.47 crore, up 591.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.47 crore in March 2019 up 591.86% from Rs. 14.23 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2019 up 144.45% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.85 crore in March 2019 up 243.75% from Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2018.

Ducon Infratech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2018.

Ducon Infratech shares closed at 16.95 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 29.89% returns over the last 6 months and -44.61% over the last 12 months.