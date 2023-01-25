Ducon Infratech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 88.63 crore, up 193.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.63 crore in December 2022 up 193.8% from Rs. 30.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.26 crore in December 2022 up 49.76% from Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.43 crore in December 2022 up 69.21% from Rs. 3.80 crore in December 2021.

Ducon Infratech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2021.

