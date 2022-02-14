Ducon Infratech Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 30.16 crore, down 70.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.16 crore in December 2021 down 70.44% from Rs. 102.04 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2021 up 93.32% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.80 crore in December 2021 down 5.24% from Rs. 4.01 crore in December 2020.

Ducon Infratech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2020.

Ducon Infratech shares closed at 22.25 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 81.63% returns over the last 6 months and 264.75% over the last 12 months.