Ducon Infratech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.37 crore, up 3.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 99.37 crore in September 2022 up 3.42% from Rs. 96.08 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.79 crore in September 2022 down 43.88% from Rs. 1.41 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.51 crore in September 2022 up 10.27% from Rs. 4.09 crore in September 2021.

Ducon Infratech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in September 2021.

Ducon Infratech shares closed at 12.50 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -40.76% returns over the last 6 months and 40.29% over the last 12 months.