    Ducon Infratech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.37 crore, up 3.42% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ducon Infratechnologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 99.37 crore in September 2022 up 3.42% from Rs. 96.08 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.79 crore in September 2022 down 43.88% from Rs. 1.41 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.51 crore in September 2022 up 10.27% from Rs. 4.09 crore in September 2021.

    Ducon Infratech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in September 2021.

    Ducon Infratech shares closed at 12.50 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -40.76% returns over the last 6 months and 40.29% over the last 12 months.

    Ducon Infratechnologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations99.3781.3796.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations99.3781.3796.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials92.8274.0588.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.561.110.89
    Depreciation0.570.020.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.642.652.95
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.783.533.91
    Other Income0.150.110.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.943.644.08
    Interest2.772.542.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.161.101.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.161.101.57
    Tax0.370.280.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.790.821.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.790.821.41
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.790.821.41
    Equity Share Capital25.9925.9917.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.030.030.08
    Diluted EPS0.030.030.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.030.030.08
    Diluted EPS0.030.030.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software #Ducon Infratech #Ducon Infratechnologies #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:22 am