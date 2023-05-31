Ducon Infratech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 103.42 crore, up 7.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.42 crore in March 2023 up 7.53% from Rs. 96.18 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 down 90.02% from Rs. 1.67 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.04 crore in March 2023 down 66.61% from Rs. 6.11 crore in March 2022.

Ducon Infratech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2022.

Ducon Infratech shares closed at 7.10 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -34.86% returns over the last 6 months and -65.70% over the last 12 months.