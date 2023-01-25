Ducon Infratech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.44 crore, up 13.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.44 crore in December 2022 up 13.69% from Rs. 98.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.32 crore in December 2022 up 8.21% from Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.52 crore in December 2022 up 36.97% from Rs. 4.76 crore in December 2021.