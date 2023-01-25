English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ducon Infratech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.44 crore, up 13.69% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ducon Infratechnologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 111.44 crore in December 2022 up 13.69% from Rs. 98.02 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.32 crore in December 2022 up 8.21% from Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.52 crore in December 2022 up 36.97% from Rs. 4.76 crore in December 2021.

    Ducon Infratechnologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations111.4499.3798.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations111.4499.3798.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials101.6892.8291.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.271.561.01
    Depreciation0.010.570.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.060.640.85
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.423.784.71
    Other Income0.100.150.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.513.944.73
    Interest3.282.772.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.231.162.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.231.162.46
    Tax0.910.370.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.320.792.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.320.792.15
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.320.792.15
    Equity Share Capital25.9925.9920.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.090.030.09
    Diluted EPS0.090.030.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.090.030.09
    Diluted EPS0.090.030.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited